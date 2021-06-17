Brandon Camphor & OneWay Put A Heavenly Spin On “Lift Every Voice” For Juneteenth

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

There are some songs that will always be part of our culture, and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” is a perfect example of traditional tunes. That’s why hearing this amazing rendition of the classic, done in perfect unison by Brandon Camphor & OneWay, is something we’re very excited to share.

The Washington DC-based quartet are collectively making some big noise in the Contemporary Christian music lane, and creating covers like this one is definitely a timely treat, right on time for Juneteenth. As it was reported recently, the United States Senate unanimously approved the bill to make Juneteenth a public holiday, which has now been officially written in law by President Joe Biden himself. What better time than now to lift some of our voices and sing — along, that is!

Take a listen to this great cover of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by Brandon Camphor & OneWay below, and have an amazing Juneteenth:

