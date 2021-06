93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

YESSSS IT’S THAT TIME AGAIN!!!!

Just in case you missed it, here are Problem Child’s “Top 5 For The Work Week”. You can download these tracks on any music streaming platform, or wherever you get your music from!

1. DaBaby – Ball If I Want To

2. French Montana – FWMGAB

3. Tyler, The Creator – LUMBERJACK

4. Migos (feat. Drake) – Having Our Way

5. Lil Baby x Lil Durk – 2040

