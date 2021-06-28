T-Pain ft. Kehlani “I Like Dat,” YG & Mozzy ft. Young M.A. “MAD” + More | Daily Visuals 6.28.21

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

After a lengthy absence T-Pain returns and even brings back the hat look though not exactly the Mad Hatter joints he was once known for.

Linking up with Kehlani for the visuals to “I Like Dat,” T-Pain goes back in time to the Wild Wild West era where he gets the town to turn up before Kehalni gets it poppin’ at the bar much to the delight of the townspeople. Lil Nas X should be in a remix video to this or something.

Back in Cali YG and Mozzy spread some love across the board and for their visuals to “MAD” call on Young M.A to join them on a yacht where the women shake their rumps to the point that the boat was in danger of capsizing.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Chinese Kitty, Fivio Foreign and French Montana, Sean Paul featuring Intence, and more.

T-PAIN & KEHLANI – “I LIKE DAT”

YG & MOZZY FT. YOUNG M.A – “MAD”

CHINESE KITTY, FIVIO FOREIGN, & FRENCH MONTANA – “LIT B*TCH”

SEAN PAUL FT. INTENCE – “REAL STEEL”

VADO – “10 CHECK COMMANDMENTS”

1TAKEJAY – “IMMA FLIRT”

ROCK ABRUHAM FT. QUELLE CHRIS – “HEEL”

HRSMN FT. PLANET ASIA, CHINO XL & BLAKKAMORE – “CHAMPION”

FENIX FLEXIN – “NDS”

JAZZ CARTIER FT. BUDDY – “TWO OF EM”

2FEETBINO – “GOT ME STARTED”

