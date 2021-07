93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Always a great time with Rico Nasty! Fresh off the release of her new single ‘Magic’ – she talks toes, being nice, and upcoming music in an exclusive interview with Little Bacon Bear.

Follow them!

@littlebaconbear

@Rico_Nasty

Stream ‘Magic’ | Available now on all DSPs

Also On 93.9 WKYS: