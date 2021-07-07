Kanye West Breaks Unwritten Fashion Rule By Rocking adidas Yeezy Sneakers & Nike Socks

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

If there’s one rapper who’d break a cardinal fashion sin, it’s Kanye West.

West has been pioneering fashion in hip-hop for the better part of the last two decades, but his latest move is sure to have sneakerheads raising their eyebrows. While at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show in Paris today (July 7), West was spotted wearing Foam Runners –that were drawn on by his kids– paired with Nike socks. Ye rounded out the outfit with a Harley Davidson mask, YZY GAP Round Jacket, and Montbell America Stretch Pants for a nearly all-black look.

Mixing athletic brands with prominent logos has always been controversial in the streetwear community and largely frowned upon. Being fans of several brands is supported, but your allegiance can look funny in the light when a trefoil logo and a swoosh are spotted in one ‘fit.

The rapper/designer was signed with Nike — as the first non-athlete to have a shoe deal– from 2009 until the end of his tenure around 2014 after the release of the Air Yeezy II “Red Octobers.” But barely a month ago in June, West’s love for Nike was shown again when he was spotted wearing a pair of exclusive NikeLab Vandal High “Terminator released in 2015 to promote the release of Terminator Genisys.

But that wasn’t the only time West made his continued love for Nike apparent either. Last summer, he went on Nick Cannon’s YouTube and said, “In my Adidas contract, [I] definitely should be able to wear Jordans. Jordans need to be part of reparations. You can’t tell a Black man not to wear Jordans.”

Check out how Twitter is reacting to Kanye pairing Nike with adidas below:

