GoFundMe For Slain TikTok Star Matima ‘Swavy’ Miller Exceeds Goal After Wendy Williams Throws Shade

The online fundraising effort to help the family of a popular teenage social media personality who was killed earlier this week has exceeded its goal after talk show host Wendy Williams controversially addressed his death with her audience.
Matima Miller, a 19-year-old who was better known to his nearly 3 million followers on TikTok as “Swavy,” died Monday morning from a gunshot wound in Wilmington, Delaware. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known as local news outlets have reported that their questions about Swavy’s death have gone unanswered.
But a GoFundMe account that was started on Wednesday reached and then exceeded its goal of $20,000 by Friday morning, one day after a video of Williams went viral for the way she spoke about Swavy’s killing on her show.
By all indications, Swavy, who was known for his social media videos that typically showcased his dancing prowess, brought his loyal legion of followers great joy. “The impact he had on others remains unmatched,” the GoFundMe said in part about Swavy.
So it was curious to see how Williams broached the topic of his death on her show; a style that was promptly criticized for being callous, coldhearted and woefully unsympathetic about a young Black man killed by the scourge of gun violence that is spiking across the country.
“I have no idea who this person is … neither does one person in this building,” Williams said at the start of her segment about Swavy before she lamented that he has more social media followers than she does. Her staff egged her on and laughed at her words. She asked her audience to clap if anyone knew who Swavy was, to which there was no real applause.
Williams then turned around to look at a photo of Swavy behind her, saying simply, “so there he is,” as the audience cackled before she blurted out with her patented wide-eyed look: “He’s 19, and he was murdered Monday morning.”
The online backlash was swift.
One response to the tweeted video of Williams went viral and summarized the outrage neatly.
“Wait. This was how she chose to lead the segment talking about this young man’s death?” the Twitter user asked before adding: “this wasn’t cool at all. I don’t know this man, but may he rest in peace. I’m sorry his friends and family had to see this. Wow…”
Meanwhile, the investigation into Swavy’s death continues. Local news outlet Delaware Online reported that Swavy’s neighbors refused to comment and there was no answer at his home. The Wilmington Police Department is encouraging anyone with information about Swavy’s death to come forward and said in a brief press release that “further details will be released when possible.”
The GoFundMe said, “we are not able to provide much information on the events surrounding his passing” because of legal restrictions. But, it said, “the family is working diligently to get justice for Swavy. This is just the beginning.”
It added: “We will forever keep his name alive and continue his legacy!”
SEE ALSO:
Justice For Leneal Frazier: Ben Crump Retained After Darnella Frazier’s Uncle Killed In ‘Irresponsible’ Police Crash
Full Extent Of Edward Cagney Mathews’ Racist Terror Of Black Neighbors Revealed After Viral Videos, Arrest
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021
1. Matima "Swavy" Miller, social media star, 19Source:GoFundMe 1 of 60
2. Suzzanne Douglas, actress, 64Source:Getty 2 of 60
3. Abdalelah Haroun, track and field star, 24Source:Getty 3 of 60
4. Consuewella Dotson Africa, MOVE leader, 67
4 of 60
Heartbroken to learn that Consuewella Africa passed away today. She was arrested on Aug 8, 1978 w/ the MOVE 9 + spent 16 yrs in prison. May 13th, 1985, her daughters Netta and Tree were murdered. 2 mos ago, we learned Penn Museum held hostage Tree's remains. And now she is gone pic.twitter.com/nZSW7Yu2yE— Krystal Strong (@misskstrong) June 16, 2021
5. Martha White, civil rights activist, 99Source:Twitter 5 of 60
6. Sanyika Shakur ("Monster" Kody Scott), street gang leader-turned-motivational speaker, 57
6 of 60
Sanyika Shakur AKA Monster Kody Reportedly Dead At 57 https://t.co/CsVTu91c3e— Bossip (@Bossip) June 8, 2021
- @HipHopWired pic.twitter.com/Ogm05oYr8u
7. Clarence Williams III, actor, 81Source:Getty 7 of 60
8. Samuel Wright, actor, 74Source:Getty 8 of 60
9. Chi Modu, photographer, 54Source:Getty 9 of 60
10. Paul Mooney, comedian, writer, 79Source:Getty 10 of 60
11. Lee Evans, Olympic champion, 74Source:Getty 11 of 60
12. Frank McRae, actor and former NFL player, 80Source:Getty 12 of 60
13. Eugene Webb, NYC real estate broker, 102Source:Getty 13 of 60
14. Pervis Staples, singer, 85Source:Getty 14 of 60
15. Curtis Fuller, legendary jazz trombonist, 88Source:Getty 15 of 60
16. Henrietta Turnquest, pioneering Black woman politician, 73
16 of 60
MARTA is saddened by the passing of Henrietta Turnquest, who was appointed to the MARTA Board in 2003, the first African American woman to be appointed and serve on the MARTA Board of Directors. https://t.co/nTGaNeRfIk pic.twitter.com/CFdMRiFT9h— MARTA (@MARTAservice) May 4, 2021
17. Shock G, rapper-producer, 57Source:Getty 17 of 60
18. Antron Pippen, 33
18 of 60
19. Black Rob, rapper, 51Source:Getty 19 of 60
20. Gerren Taylor, model, 30Source:WENN 20 of 60
21. DMX, rapper, actor, 50Source:Getty 21 of 60
22. Midwin Charles, attorney, 47Source:Getty 22 of 60
23. Alcee Hastings, congressman, 84Source:Getty 23 of 60
24. Alvin Sykes, civil rights activist, 64Source:Kansas City Public Library 24 of 60
25. Sarah Obama, paternal step-grandmother of Barack Obama, 99Source:Getty 25 of 60
26. Craig "muMs" Grant, poet-actorSource:Getty 26 of 60
27. Elgin Baylor, NBA legend, 86Source:Getty 27 of 60
28. Yaphet Kotto, actor, 8128 of 60
29. Reggie Warren, singer, 52Source:Getty 29 of 60
30. Jo Thompson, muscian-singer, 92
30 of 60
Jo Thompson broke racial barriers during the decades she played the piano and sang to audiences from Detroit’s top supper clubs to ones in Cuba, New York, London and Paris during the 1950s. https://t.co/9GGN8Njdx4— The Detroit News (@detroitnews) March 11, 2021
31. Paul H. Brock, journalist, 89
31 of 60
Today we are mourning the passing of @NABJ Founding Executive Director Paul H. Brock. “Founder Brock played such an integral role in the success of NABJ,” said @Dorothy4NABJ. Read more about Founder Brock and his legacy by clicking here: https://t.co/NFYmKLa9nc pic.twitter.com/BxluBXKPGy— NABJ Headquarters (@NABJ) March 14, 2021
32. "Marvelous" Marvin Hagler, boxing legend, 66Source:Getty 32 of 60
33. Robert Ashby, military hero, 95Source:Getty 33 of 60
34. Obe Noir, rapper-activist, 31Source:Instagram 34 of 60
35. Marshall Latimore, journalist, 36Source:The Atlanta Voice 35 of 60
36. Lawrence Otis Graham, author, 59Source:Getty 36 of 60
37. Jahmil French, actor, 28Source:Getty 37 of 60
38. Bunny Wailer, reggae icon, 73Source:Getty 38 of 60
39. Irv Cross, legendary broadcaster, 81Source:Getty 39 of 60
40. Shelia Washington, founder, Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center, 61Source:William H. Hampton 40 of 60
41. Antoine Hodge, opera singer, 38Source:GoFundMe 41 of 60
42. Douglas Turner Ward, actor, Negro Ensemble Company co-founder, 90Source:WENN 42 of 60
43. Prince Markie Dee, rapper, 52Source:Getty 43 of 60
44. Vincent Jackson, former NFL star, 38Source:Getty 44 of 60
45. Danny Ray, MC who put cape on James Brown, 85Source:Getty 45 of 60
46. Frederick K.C. Price, evangelist, 89
46 of 60
"They know if we ever let these Black people get equality that they will take over they will be on top of everything" - Frederick K. C. Price pic.twitter.com/NYI11QgTEz— The Black Detour (@theblackdetour) February 12, 2021
47. Terez Paylor, sports journalist, 37Source:facebook 47 of 60
48. Mary Wilson, co-founder of The Supremes, 76Source:Getty 48 of 60
49. Karen Lewis, former Chicago Teachers Union president, 67Source:Getty 49 of 60
50. Leon Spinks, former heavyweight champion, 67Source:Getty 50 of 60
51. Dianne Durham, gymnast, 52Source:Getty 51 of 60
52. John Chaney, college basketball coaching legend, 89Source:Getty 52 of 60
53. Cicely Tyson, actresss, 96Source:Getty 53 of 60
54. Hank Aaron, MLB icon, 86Source:Getty 54 of 60
55. Duranice Pace, gospel singer, 62Source:Getty 55 of 60
56. Tim Lester, NFL star, 52Source:Getty 56 of 60
57. Bryan Monroe, former NABJ president, 55Source:Getty 57 of 60
58. Meredith C. Anding Jr., civil rights icon, 79
58 of 60
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Meredith Anding Jr., one of the Tougaloo College students who attempted to integrate the Jackson Municipal Library in 1961. Thank you for taking a stand for Freedom! Our thoughts and prayers are with the Anding family. pic.twitter.com/HC1tURbUd2— Medgar&MyrlieEversInstitute (@MMEI63) January 12, 2021
59. Eric Jerome Dickey, best-selling author, 59Source:Getty 59 of 60
60. Floyd Little, football legend, 78Source:Getty 60 of 60
GoFundMe For Slain TikTok Star Matima ‘Swavy’ Miller Exceeds Goal After Wendy Williams Throws Shade was originally published on newsone.com