Angela Bassett Dishes on the Future of Black Panther

Angela Bassett gives behind-the-scene details on the future of Black Panther

We’re officially less than a year away from the release of the Black Panther sequel: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and it’s safe to say that the world’s anticipation for the new film is at an all-time high.

Last December, it was announced that Chadwick Boseman‘s role would not be re-cast in light of him passing away, but that the film’s director, Ryan Coogler, would be exploring the stories of other characters.

Angela Bassett, who plays Queen Romona, recently did an interview revealing some behind-the-scene details about the film’s future.

“I don’t know what it’s going to look like at all,” Bassett explained when asked about the film’s script. “There have been about five incarnations of the script, and I hear another one is coming.”

Bassett went on to say, “of course, with our dear king [Chadwick Boseman] going on to glory, a lot of things had to be shifted and changed. So thankfully, [director] Ryan [Coogler] and [writer] Joe Robert Cole, they’re just such masterful storytellers that they’ve found a way into this world, and hopefully it will be satisfying, I think, for the fans and it will be honorable of our Chad. We love our king,”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is slated to be released July 8, 2022.

Written By: Chey Parker

