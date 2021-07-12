Cardi B and Offset Celebrate Daughter Kulture’s Third Birthday [Photos]

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

We’re just loving Cardi B, Offset and Kulture as a little family, and they’re expecting a new member pretty soon.

Cardi B, who’s currently pregnant with the couple’s second child, and Offset, celebrated their baby girl Kulture with a fairy princess party. The event was in a full theme with a castle, and Kulture riding in on a horse and carriage with her mom and dad. Of course, Kulture had a Cinderella cake and matched her mom in beautiful fairy dresses. See photos and videos from this extravagant party below…

