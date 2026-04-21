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All Grown Up: Major Harris Is A Dapper Young Man At Prom

T.I. And Tiny's Son Major Harris looked dapper with his beautiful date at Senior prom and viewers are feeling nostalgic seeing him all grown up.

Published on April 20, 2026

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Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Prom season is one of our favorite times of the year. And we love to see the celeb kids show off their style to commemorate graduation. T.I. and Tiny’s son Major Harris was a dapper young man at prom this weekend. The 17-year-old wore a double-breasted black suit, blue polka dot tie, a silk turquoise pocket square and brooch to his senior prom. In a clip Tiny shared on Instagram, Major presents his date with a turquoise corsage to match her embellished dress. The two posed for photos with the Harris fam before walking out the house and in front the elaborate black backdrop for the ultimate prom send-off.

Tiny took to social media to share her son’s milestone “Mama’s fatman @majorpharris grew up on us to be the coolest, smartest & unbothered kid in the world but still that guy! Super proud of jim for many reasons but its 12 grade prom & he & his date was looking too good. Thx to everyone who came to see them off. Everybody loves Major”

Tiny’s famous friends, were in the comments praising the teen for his fly fit. Monica Denise wrote, “Clean as the board of health and such a gentleman OK MAJORRRRR.” Monyetta Shaw wrote, “So clean! The perfect gentleman. They look great!”

Viewers watched Major Harris grow up before their eyes on ‘T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle’ show, and now he’s all grown up. It was a nostalgic moment for the Harris family and fans of ATL royalty.

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All Grown Up: Major Harris Is A Dapper Young Man At Prom was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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