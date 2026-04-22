Listen Live
Close
Celebrity Kids

Rihanna RIHveals Another Glimpse Of Baby Rocki Irish

Rihanna RIHveals Another Glimpse Of Her High-Fashion Baby, Rocki Irish—'She Kind Of Outshined Me'

Rocki Irish is already dripping in Dior in a behind-the-scenes video for her mom's W Magazine photoshoot.

Published on April 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Rihanna is RIHvealing more of her high-fashion baby, Rocki Irish, and the absolutely precious progeny is already stealing the spotlight while dripping in Dior.

W Magazine x Rihanna
Source: Tim Walker / W Magazine

After already sizzling the cover of W Magazine’s Pop Issue, Rihanna shared a behind-the-scenes video of her time on set and the fashion moments that brought the shoot to life. Among the standout elements were sculptural headpieces that appeared to be avant-garde hats but were, in fact, crafted entirely from hair.

W Magazine x Rihanna
Source: Tim Walker / W Magazine

Legendary hair artist Mustafa Yanaz emphasized that the hair creations were never intended to take center stage, but to elevate the entire look.

“Even if the hair isn’t always the obvious focus, it’s never just about the hair. It’s about the whole image,” he said in an Instagram post. “In some of the images, it might look like Rihanna is wearing hats—but they’re actually made entirely out of hair.”

Beyond the intricate hair designs, the behind-the-scenes footage also gives fans another glimpse of baby Rocki.

“The latest fashion killa just joined our set,” says Rihanna about her 7-month-old daughter with A$AP Rocky. “She kind of outshined me, last shoot we’ll ever do together,” she adds jokingly.

In another, Rihanna coos,

“Who is the high fashion baby? Who is in couture 24 hours after the runway?”

As previously reported, baby Rocki wore a Dior Haute Couture diaper along with a white headpiece for the shoot

“The haute couture diaper is definitely a first for Dior,” Jonathan Anderson, creative director of Dior, told W Magazine. “When Rihanna asks for something, she is already ahead of what is happening. She is thinking outside the box. When she has an idea, I’m always trusting in the process. I trust her implicitly on anything she feels that is right to do.”

What do YOU think about baby Rocki Irish’s (very stylish) W Magazine debut?

SEE ALSO

Rihanna RIHveals Another Glimpse Of Her High-Fashion Baby, Rocki Irish—'She Kind Of Outshined Me' was originally published on bossip.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

U.S. President Trump Meets With Japanese Business Leaders In Tokyo

Tim Cook Stepping Down As Apple CEO, Donald Trump Salutes Him For "Kissing His A**"

Hip-Hop Wired
New York Giants vs Detroit Lions

Eminem Celebrates 18 Years Of Sobriety, Gets Props From Famous Pals

Hip-Hop Wired
T.I. Birthday Celebration

T.I. & Tiny’s Son Major Harris Hits Senior Prom, Family Celebrates Him The Right Way

Hip-Hop Wired
Kyrsten Sinema

Ex-Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema Sued For Being An Alleged Homewrecker

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
8 Items
Beauty  |  Samjah Iman

Solange Debuts New Do + Her Most Trendsetting Hairstyles Through The Years

Trending
3 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  lexdirects

End Of An ‘Errtime’ Era! Cardi B Closes Little Miss Drama Tour In Atlanta With Missy Elliott, Continues Blasting Backstage Beef

The Morning Hustle Birthday Bash XXX Flyaway 2026
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

Win Your Way to Birthday Bash in Atlanta

Celebrity  |  Shamika Sanders

Tahj Mowry Has The Internet In A Tizzy With This Thirst Trap

Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

2026 NBA Playoffs: Where Every Series Stands Right Now

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close