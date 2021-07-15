[NEW MUSIC!] Mariah The Scientist, IDK, + More

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

With outside officially open – artists are back full swing giving us new music to love. With festival season approaching, here’s a couple artists and projects to check out from the DMV and beyond!

Mariah the Scientist is the next ‘it girl’. With a unique voice and look, her new album Ry Ry World is refreshing.

Putting on for the DMV – IDK has been intentional about putting on for home. After opening a new basketball court at Oakcrest Community Center in District Heights, MD, the project is the perfect icing on the cake for a productive summer for IDK. Boasting features from both the late MF Doom and DMX to Rico Nasty and Lucky Daye – USEE4YOURSELF is making noise

Tyler the Creator never disappoints! Call Me When U Get Lost marries mixtape era sound to luxury rap. DJ Drama can be heard throughout the album providing narration that’s reminiscent of his mixtapes. With features from Brent Faiyaz, Youngboy, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert and more – Tyler Baudelaire is back like he never left.

