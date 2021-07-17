You better call Tyrone!
The one and only Erykah Badu is coming back to the DMV to perform at the MGM National Harbor on September 25 and 26. The show is a part of her fall tour this year, which includes stops at H.E.R.’s Lights On Festival, Radio City Music Hall, and ACL Fest. Check out the other dates and locations below:
Erykah Badu Tour Dates
Sept. 3 – Dallas, TX – Riverfront Jazz Festival
Sept. 10 – Louisville, KY – Great Lawn at Waterfront Park
Sept. 11 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sept. 12 – Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Festival
Sept. 18 & 19 – Concord, CA – Lights On Festival
Sept. 30 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Oct. 1-3 – Austin, TX – ACL Festival
Oct. 8-10 – Austin, TX – ACL Festival
Oct. 15 – Indianapolis, IN – Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Oct. 30 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
To buy tickets to the MGM National Harbor show, visit the MGM National Harbor’s website here.
Written By: Chey Parker