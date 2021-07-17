93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

You better call Tyrone!

The one and only Erykah Badu is coming back to the DMV to perform at the MGM National Harbor on September 25 and 26. The show is a part of her fall tour this year, which includes stops at H.E.R.’s Lights On Festival, Radio City Music Hall, and ACL Fest. Check out the other dates and locations below:

Erykah Badu Tour Dates

Sept. 3 – Dallas, TX – Riverfront Jazz Festival

Sept. 10 – Louisville, KY – Great Lawn at Waterfront Park

Sept. 11 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sept. 12 – Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Festival

Sept. 18 & 19 – Concord, CA – Lights On Festival

Sept. 30 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Oct. 1-3 – Austin, TX – ACL Festival

Oct. 8-10 – Austin, TX – ACL Festival

Oct. 15 – Indianapolis, IN – Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Oct. 30 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

To buy tickets to the MGM National Harbor show, visit the MGM National Harbor’s website here.

Written By: Chey Parker

