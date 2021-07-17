Music
HomeMusic

Erykah Badu is Coming Back to the DMV

The one and only Erykah Badu is coming back to the DMV to perform at the MGM National Harbor on September 25 and 26

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE

You better call Tyrone! 

The one and only Erykah Badu is coming back to the DMV to perform at the MGM National Harbor on September 25 and 26. The show is a part of her fall tour this year, which includes stops at H.E.R.’s Lights On Festival, Radio City Music Hall, and ACL Fest. Check out the other dates and locations below:

Erykah Badu Tour Dates

Sept. 3 – Dallas, TX – Riverfront Jazz Festival

Sept. 10 – Louisville, KY – Great Lawn at Waterfront Park

Sept. 11 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sept. 12 – Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Festival

Sept. 18 & 19 – Concord, CA – Lights On Festival

Sept. 30 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Oct. 1-3 – Austin, TX – ACL Festival

Oct. 8-10 – Austin, TX – ACL Festival

Oct. 15 – Indianapolis, IN – Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Oct. 30 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

To buy tickets to the MGM National Harbor show, visit the MGM National Harbor’s website here.

Written By: Chey Parker

Chey Parker , Erykah Badu , MGM , MGM National Harbor , music tour , r&b music , wkys

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Buy Black DMV!
1 photos
More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close