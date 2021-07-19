Jackie Paige
HomeJackie Paige

Megan Thee Stallion Makes History On The Cover of ‘Sports Illustrated’

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Megan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova Bikini Line

Source: Fashion Nova / Megan Thee Stallion x Fashion Nova Bikini Line

 

Houston hottie, Megan Thee Stallion is making history today. The Grammy-award winning rapper has become the first female rapper to take the cover Sports Illustrated popular swimsuit issue.

Megan took to social media to share her excited about this history making moment saying, “The first female rapper on the cover of @si_swimsuit. I want to thank all the strong women in my life who inspired me to love my body and live my best hot girl life. It means the world to me to be on this cover DREAM COME TRUE!!”

Check her out below:

 

Congratulations Megan!

Grammy , houston , megan thee stallion , sports illustrated , Thot ish , Wap

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Buy Black DMV!
1 photos
More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close