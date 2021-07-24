Kanye West to Release 10th Studio Album “DONDA” on August 6

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West had the internet in a choke hold this week when he held a listening event for his 10th studio album at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday, July 22.

The sold-out show was streamed globally on Apple Music, and if you thought you would be able to screen record it, SIKE. All of those features were disabled. Kanye showed up to the event two hours late, but fans didn’t seem to mind, as they vibed out with Ye to the first original project from the artist since 2019.

Fans were also in for a surprise with a reunion record with Jay-Z, as well as an appearance from Kanye’s soon-to-be ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Word on the street is DONDA will be released on August 6, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Written By: Chey Parker

