

Joining us for today’s Motivational Moment is Minister Angelo “Sully” Sullivan. The Motivational Moment centers around the story found in Matthew 14:25. Jesus walks on water during a storm to calm the fearful disciples. We’re reminded that storms are not always a bad thing. Sometimes storms come to make us better and enhance our lives. The blessing is knowing God is always right there with us, so there is no need to be afraid!

Storms Aren’t Always a Bad Thing – Motivational Moment was originally published on praisedc.com

