Silk Sonic Wants You To Hit The Rink With Their ‘Skate’ Single [NEW MUSIC]

Silk Sonic, the duo of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars have held fans hostage since the debut of their No. 1 hit single “Leave The Door Open” in March. Fans have been begging the two for the full album, An Evening with Silk Sonic and the Grammy Award-winners have responded – by putting out new versions of “Leave The Door Open” and performing at awards shows.

Thankfully, “Skate” is the latest song from the two and it brings back a ’70s energy of big hair, tube socks and hitting the local skating rink looking for a good time. It’s a funky summer jam which will eat up the charts and be everywhere in the same way “Leave The Door Open” already is with come-on lines from Paak: “If being fine was a crime, girl, they’d lock your lil’ fine ass up in a tower” and an earworm ready chorus.

The official video for “Skate,” directed by Mars and Florent Dechard, features Mars and Paak on the drums as they serenade the skaters and show around them. Watch the full video above and hope we don’t have to wait another five months for a new Silk Sonic song.

