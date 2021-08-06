Beyoncé Highlights Black Cowboys In Upcoming #IvyParkRodeo Collection

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé’s Ivy Park brand already has athleisure on lock; now she’s ready to take over the denim world.

To stamp the new venture, Bey enlisted talented actor Glynn Turman who not only has impressive screen credits but is also an accomplished horseman, a real cowboy, and rodeo champion. So in the new campaign –which also features his horse-riding grandaughter Melinda Siegel– it’s shot in its entirety at Turman’s Southern California IX Winds ranch.

The nearly two-minute-long clip features clips of 74-year-old Turman riding around on horses, Beyoncé donning blinged-out cowboy hats, and swinging a lasso while showing off some of the upcoming pieces. Some of the looks shown included a denim outfit with button splits on the side and a pink camo athleisure set. Elsewhere in the scenic video are some of Beyoncé’s famous friends; Snoh Aalegra, Orville Peck, Paloma Elsesser, and Tobe Nwigwe.

“I always have loved horses since I was a kid,” he shared in the campaign. “I used to go up to Central Park, to the stables and tell the man, ‘I’ll shovel all of that horse manure to ride the horse for free’… that’s where I’d spend my days.”

But more than just riding horses, Turman wanted to share that passion with others, so alongside his wife Jo-Ann, he founded a free western-style summer camp called Camp Gid-D-Up back in 1992. The camp helps inner-city and at-risk youth the “chance to participate in horseback riding and ranching activities in the high desert of Los Angeles.”

Beyoncé’s latest adidas collection has been dubbed #IVYPARKRODEO and is set to release on August 19.

