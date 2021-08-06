Diva’s Daily Dirt: Lauryn Hill’s Feature on Nas New Album Is Fire

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Lauryn Hill’s Feature on Nas New Album Is Fire

Nas just dropped his 13th studio album King’s Disease II and it already has some legendary features getting folks talking! Including rap icon Eminem as well as the legendary Ms. Lauryn Hill. On the track ‘Nobody’ Lauryn addresses those making fun of her tardiness! Take a listen:

“Now let me give it to you balanced and with clarity. I don’t need to turn myself into a parody. I don’t–I don’t do the shit you do for popularity. They clearly didn’t understand when I said “I Get Out” apparently. My awareness like Keanu in The Matrix. I’m savin’ souls and y’all complainin’ ’bout my lateness. Now it’s illegal for someone to walk in greatness.”

Usher Addresses T Pain Auto Tune Comments

Remember a few months ago T-Pain admitted Usher’s comment to him about auto-tune sent him into a bout with depression. Usher recently revealed during a Billboard interview that the two of them have since spoken!

“I’m happy that T-Pain said something,” Usher said. “I’m not sure if it was before or after our actual conversation, after I heard what was said. It was very hurtful to know that he had experienced that kind of hardship in life. I wouldn’t wish that on any person.”

“Private conversations for me have always been intended to uplift. But when or if people get pieces of it, they can always have some other interpretation,” Usher said. “We’ve spoken since and we’re good.

