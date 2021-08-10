Diva’s Daily Dirt: Beyoncé Confirms New Music On The Way

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé Confirms New Music On The Way

The Beyhive is buzzin crazy over Beyonce’s latest Harpers Bazzar Icon issue!

After 5 years of not releasing any new solo albums, Beyonce shares why she keeps her personal life private and how she’s been searching for thousands of new sounds for her next album!

Beyoncé On New Music:

“With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. “I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half.”

“Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was 9 years old. Yes, the music is coming!”

On How She Protects Her Inner Peace

“We live in a world with few boundaries and a lot of access. There are so many internet therapists, comment critics, and experts with no expertise. Our reality can be warped because it’s based on a personalized algorithm. It shows us whatever truths we are searching for, and that’s dangerous. We can create our own false reality when we’re not fed a balance of what’s truly going on in the world. It’s easy to forget that there’s still so much to discover outside of our phones. I’m grateful I have the ability to choose what I want to share. One day I decided I wanted to be like Sade and Prince. I wanted the focus to be on my music, because if my art isn’t strong enough or meaningful enough to keep people interested and inspired, then I’m in the wrong business. My music, my films, my art, my message—that should be enough.”

She continued,

“Throughout my career, I’ve been intentional about setting boundaries between my stage persona and my personal life. My family and friends often forget the side of me that is the beast in stilettos until they are watching me perform. It can be easy to lose yourself very quickly in this industry. It takes your spirit and light, then spits you out. I’ve seen it countless times, not only with celebrities but also producers, directors, executives, etc. It’s not for everyone.”

Congrats To Ludacris and His Wife On New Baby Girl

On Monday, the ‘Fast & Furious star’ and his wife Eudoxie announced that they welcomed their baby girl Chance Oyali Bridges into the world last month. Baby Chance was born on Wednesday, July 28, at 7:57 am. Eudoxie posted on her Instagram revealing that the baby is named after her late grandmother.

“Our Chance Oyali Bridges came 2 weeks early, and we are blessed to have another beautiful angel named after my late grandmother.”

The couple already share a 6 year old daughter, Cadence and Ludacris also has two other daughters, a 7 year old and a 20-year old, from previous relationships.

Congrats to their beautiful growing family!

