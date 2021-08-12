Tia Mowry Shows Off Her Gorgeous Greys In Hair Journey Update On IG

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Tia Mowry is glowing in her forties and the Quick Fix cookbook author is showing no shame in her game about having a few silver hairs. The beloved actress took to Instagram, on Wednesday, where she wowed fans with a stunning natural look, and her glistening grey hair front and center.

“Hey girl hey, #grey hair don’t care. Swipe left for the #outfit reveal!” Tia captioned the photo. In a second pic, the mom of two showed off her full outfit. Tia slayed in a black jumpsuit paired with strappy heels and large gold hoop earrings. Black certainly does not crack!

This isn’t the first time that the Anser Vitamins founder has celebrated her gleaming grey tresses. Back in January of 2020, the now 43-year-old set forth on her natural hair journey after getting a big chop. Mowry said “It was time!” for something different.

“#shorthair #dontcare #skin #nofilter #nomakeup This.Is.Me #selfcare isn’t selfish,” she wrote.

Months later Tia gave an update on her hair growth journey and her curly coils blossomed into a booming fro showcasing more of her beautiful greys.

Health and wellness have been a topic near and dear to the “Family Reunion” actress’ heart since becoming diagnosed with endometriosis in her mid 20’s. The illness, which affects more than 11 percent of American women between the ages of 15 and 44, can cause painful periods, chronic lower back pain, excessive and irregular bleeding, stomach problems, and infertility.

Mowry said she become frustrated after she tried everything from birth control to surgery in order to help treat the difficult condition.

“My doctor was like, ‘We have tried so many different things here,’” Mowry recalled. “She told me I’m going to have to change my lifestyle if I want to have children someday.”

The challenging realization pushed the Sister Sister star to change her diet and incorporate a more holistic lifestyle. Mowry later gave birth to her son Cree in 2011 which the star attributes to adopting a healthier lifestyle. Inspired by her transformation, the busy entrepreneur launched her supplement line Anser that features a variety of essential vitamins and high-quality nutrients without GMOs, gluten or fillers. It currently offers a Women’s Multivitamin, Beauty Formula, Prenatal Formula, Men’s Multivitamin, and Kid’s Multivitamin Gummy.

“Anser is not just about supplementing your lifestyle with vitamins,” Tia said in a statement on the brand’s website. “It’s about making us all happy and changing your lifestyle through diet, exercise, meditation, and mental wellness.”

The tagline for the brand is “self-care is not selfish” which Mowry explains is “because we as women are the only ones who can do this for ourselves.”

RELATED STORIES:

Tia Mowry-Hardrict Hits The #TrickyChallenge In A $900 All-Red Power Suit And We’re Swooning!

5 Times Tia Mowry-Hardrict She Gave Us Hair Envy

READ MORE:

Tia Mowry Shows Off Her Gorgeous Greys In Hair Journey Update On IG was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: