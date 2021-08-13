The Morning Hustle
T-Pain Say’s Prior Label & Management Tried To Hide His Personality

With newly-revived music vet T-Pain giving out some of the funniest interviews recently, you know we had to have him by the The Morning Hustle to chop it up with the crew.

Keeping it casual and comical as always, the “I’m Sprung” hitmaker spoke with HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l to discuss all of this great energy he’s been receiving recently based solely off being himself. However, he says it wasn’t always like that as record execs in the past actually tried to hide his personality, back when there wasn’t a platform for him to be his self-proclaimed “corny” persona. Now, he has Twitch!

Other topics T-Pain discussed with The Morning Hustle crew include an update on new music, more podcasting in the works — let’s hope he lands his dream guest, Andre 3000! — and why this new era of his career isn’t exactly a re-invention but more or less a level up now that he’s independent and 100% free to be himself.

Check out the full interview with T-Pain on The Morning Hustle below:

 

 

Clips of T-Pain hit social media in the promotion of Netflix's newest eight-part documentary, "This Is Pop" saying that Usher is the reason he went into a four-year depression. The singer remembered when they were on a first-class flight to the 2013 BET Awards when he pulled him aside to say that he ruined music with auto-tune. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. https://twitter.com/LoggingInIsBad/status/1407096491534082049 "Usher was my friend," T-Pain said in the video. "I really respect Usher. And he was like, 'Man. I'm gonna tell you something, man. You kinda f**ked up music.'"  T-Pain shared. "I'm like, 'But I used it, I didn't tell everybody else to start using it,'" T-Pain said. "I don't even think I realized this for a long time, but that's the very moment that started a four-year depression for me." Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).  Social media of course had to share their opinions on this situation. Check out the best responses below. HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

