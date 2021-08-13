T-Pain Say’s Prior Label & Management Tried To Hide His Personality

With newly-revived music vet T-Pain giving out some of the funniest interviews recently, you know we had to have him by the The Morning Hustle to chop it up with the crew.
Keeping it casual and comical as always, the “I’m Sprung” hitmaker spoke with HeadKrack, Angie Ange, and Lore’l to discuss all of this great energy he’s been receiving recently based solely off being himself. However, he says it wasn’t always like that as record execs in the past actually tried to hide his personality, back when there wasn’t a platform for him to be his self-proclaimed “corny” persona. Now, he has Twitch!
Other topics T-Pain discussed with The Morning Hustle crew include an update on new music, more podcasting in the works — let’s hope he lands his dream guest, Andre 3000! — and why this new era of his career isn’t exactly a re-invention but more or less a level up now that he’s independent and 100% free to be himself.
Check out the full interview with T-Pain on The Morning Hustle below:
