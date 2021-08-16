Diva’s Daily Dirt: Ocho Cinco + Fiancé Are Expecting

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Ocho Cinco + Fiancé Are Expecting

Congratulations to former NFL baller Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson and his Fiancé, Sharelle Rosado are expecting their first child together and it’s a baby girl!

Rosada, a luxury real estate broker, shared that she actually found out she was pregnant in the middle of shooting the forthcoming spinoff of Netflix’s hit reality show Selling Sunset titled Selling Tampa. The show will be following her all black female real estate firm in Florida. This will be Ocho’s eighth child and Rosado’s fourth. Congrats to the couple

Lil Wayne Talks Struggles With Mental Health

Lil Wayne sat down for an episode of ‘Uncomfortable Conversations’ and revealed his struggle with mental health from when he was 10 years old.

“When you have no one to vent to, no one to get this out to, you can’t bring it to your friends at school because you’re still trying to be cool to them. You’re not tryna let them know, ‘I got something going on at home.’”

Watch the full episode here:

