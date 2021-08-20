Capital City Go-Go NBA G-Leauge Local Tryouts (Dates & Details)

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The Washington Wizards’ NBA G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go are holding the team’s 2021 open local player tryout at the Entertainment and Sports Arena from September 11-12. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the safety of all participants, the tryouts have been divided up into sessions. Each session will only allow 30 players on a first-come, first-served basis based on when they register online for the tryouts.

Dates and times for each session are listed below:

Session 1: Saturday, September 11, 9 A.M. – 12 P.M. Session 2: Saturday, September 11, 2 P.M. – 5 P.M. Session 3: Sunday, September 12, 9 A.M. – 12 P.M. Session 4: Sunday, September 12, 2 P.M. – 5 P.M.

Registration for the tryout is open now. Players wishing to attend the tryout must meet all NBA G League player requirements and complete all steps of the registration process before arriving to their tryout session.

Requirements include showing proof of vaccination in your online application that will be reviewed by the Go-Go organization. A non-refundable registration fee of $200 must be paid in order to participate. Players participating in the tryout will receive a Go-Go jersey and pair of shorts for use during the tryout. There will be parking available on site in the Blue Lot on the day of the tryout. Participants may also travel to the arena using the Metro green line to the Congress Heights station.

The local player tryout is a unique feature of the NBA G League, in which players participate in drills in front of Go-Go personnel for a chance at an invitation to Capital City’s training camp in October. The Go-Go are able to invite up to four players from the tryout to training camp. The tryout will be closed to public viewing and participants will not be permitted to bring guests into the tryout.

Wizards & Mystics Spread Christmas Cheer In Southeast D.C. [Video & Photos] 12 photos Launch gallery Wizards & Mystics Spread Christmas Cheer In Southeast D.C. [Video & Photos] 1. Monumental Foundation Gift Delivery Source:Radio One Digital 1 of 12 2. Monumental Foundation Gift Delivery Source:Radio One Digital 2 of 12 3. Monumental Foundation Gift Delivery Source:Radio One Digital 3 of 12 4. Monumental Foundation Gift Delivery Source:Radio One Digital 4 of 12 5. Monumental Foundation Gift Delivery Source:Radio One Digital 5 of 12 6. Monumental Foundation Gift Delivery Source:Radio One Digital 6 of 12 7. Monumental Foundation Gift Delivery Source:Radio One Digital 7 of 12 8. Monumental Foundation Gift Delivery Source:Radio One Digital 8 of 12 9. Monumental Foundation Gift Delivery Source:Radio One Digital 9 of 12 10. Monumental Foundation Gift Delivery Source:Radio One Digital 10 of 12 11. Monumental Foundation Gift Delivery Source:Radio One Digital 11 of 12 12. Monumental Foundation Gift Delivery Source:Radio One Digital 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading Wizards & Mystics Spread Christmas Cheer In Southeast D.C. [Video & Photos] Wizards & Mystics Spread Christmas Cheer In Southeast D.C. [Video & Photos] [anvplayer video="4812204"] Every year the Monumental Foundation brings the MSE family together to deliver gifts to families in southeast d.c. This year members of the Washington Wizards and the world champion Washington Mystics visited Bright Beginnings, Martha’s Table and Hendley Elementary School. Even though the gifts were for the youth; Elena Delle Donne, Ish Smith, Tianna Hawkins, Thomas Bryant, Rui Hachimura and Moritz Wagner, were the ones who truly left with that Holiday joy. Take a look at some of the highlights from their trip in these photos and video… Video Produced & Edited by BreAnna Holmes Video Filmed by Mauryse Ford Photos by BreAnna Holmes https://www.instagram.com/p/B6gQTupgd89/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Capital City Go-Go NBA G-Leauge Local Tryouts (Dates & Details) was originally published on praisedc.com