Tamela Mann Talks ‘OverComer,’ How She Met Tyler Perry, Weight Loss, Her Prayer for David + More!

Grab your glasses Lemonade Stand because a culture classic came by the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry to take us to the King! Grammy winning Singer, actress, author, fashion designer and more Tamela Mann joined me and her spirit is so infectious. We talked her new album “Overcomer,” and what led to her 100 + pound weight loss. The singer dished on her prayer that she said to get her man David. Tamela also gave me the back story of how she actually met Tyler Perry and how their historic run got started! This is a truly inspirational woman! Grab your cups, throw it back, and sip on all of that!

 

 

