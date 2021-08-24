Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity NewsActors

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Quavo + Saweetie Reportedly Spotted Together

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Cardi B and Offset Coupled Up at Oak Atlanta

Prince Williams

Quavo + Saweetie Reportedly Spotted Together

 

Looks like Quavo and Saweetie are back on good terms again just five months after their public break up. Reports say the two have been hanging out in New York reconnecting with each other according to a music insider:  “Quavo has missed Saweetie since they broke up and he’s been asking to see her. Apparently she gave in because they linked up in NY and have hung out since they’re both there at the same time.”

 

 

According to the source, the two have both been working and secretly spending time together but are not officially back together exclusively. Hmmm, maybe Quavo had one too many Saweetie meals and wants that old thang back!?

Take Back: Quavo Takes Back Bentley He Gifted Saweetie, Twitter Blames Future
16 photos

 

Day Three of Wireless Festival including Pusha T, Tyga, Yuna and Tory Lanez

WENN.com

Tory Lanez Bail Bumped to $250K

 

Tory Lanez has had his bail increased for violating a protective order granted to Megan Thee Stallion after he appeared during Da Baby’s RollingLoud Performance in Miami last month. Prosecutors filed the motion earlier this month claiming Lanez was allegedly within 100 yards of Megan and asked for either an increase in his bail or revoked altogether.

 

Although, according to TMZ, a source says Lanez was never physically close to the ‘Thot Sh*t’ rap star, the judge made it clear that it was indeed a violation and bumped the bail up from 190K to $250K.

 

Lanez is not prohibited from attending any events where Megan will be present and the judge has made it very clear that this is his last warning as any other violation will result in the ‘Say It’ singer to be remanded into custody.

 

Trill OG Bun B Defends Megan Thee Stallion, Says “F*ck Tory Lanez,” Twitter Salutes Him
15 photos

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:

 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF DIVA’S DAILY DIRT

More From KYSDC
Close