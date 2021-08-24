Diva’s Daily Dirt: Quavo + Saweetie Reportedly Spotted Together

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Quavo + Saweetie Reportedly Spotted Together

Looks like Quavo and Saweetie are back on good terms again just five months after their public break up. Reports say the two have been hanging out in New York reconnecting with each other according to a music insider: “Quavo has missed Saweetie since they broke up and he’s been asking to see her. Apparently she gave in because they linked up in NY and have hung out since they’re both there at the same time.”

According to the source, the two have both been working and secretly spending time together but are not officially back together exclusively. Hmmm, maybe Quavo had one too many Saweetie meals and wants that old thang back!?

Tory Lanez Bail Bumped to $250K

Tory Lanez has had his bail increased for violating a protective order granted to Megan Thee Stallion after he appeared during Da Baby’s RollingLoud Performance in Miami last month. Prosecutors filed the motion earlier this month claiming Lanez was allegedly within 100 yards of Megan and asked for either an increase in his bail or revoked altogether.

Although, according to TMZ, a source says Lanez was never physically close to the ‘Thot Sh*t’ rap star, the judge made it clear that it was indeed a violation and bumped the bail up from 190K to $250K.

Lanez is not prohibited from attending any events where Megan will be present and the judge has made it very clear that this is his last warning as any other violation will result in the ‘Say It’ singer to be remanded into custody.

