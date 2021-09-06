A Black Texas Man Has Been Locked Up For 7 Years Without A Trial!? [VIDEO]

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Before police took the life of a 26 year old Breonna Taylor shooting and killing her in her Louisville, Kentucky apartment during a botched warrant raid on March 13, 2020, a similar botched raid happened in Texas however instead of the person who’s home they busted into unannounced being killed an officer was shot then eventually died but the resident home has been sitting in a jail cell waiting for his day in court for 7 years.

Marvin Louis Guy, 56, is accused of shooting and killing a Killeen Police Department SWAT Detective and injuring three other officers on May 9, 2014, when police served a no-knock warrant at Guy’s home who was allegedly a suspected drug dealer. According to Marvin Louis Guy he did not know it was police officers who were entering the apartment a 5 a.m. that fateful morning and that he fired in self-defense.

Now it’s been 7 years several, since Guy has been arrested, being been held in the Bell County Jail since May 10, 2014 facing the death penalty on a $4 million bond on four capital felonies, including capital murder of a peace officer., with trial dates being set however no trial has ever come.

Sounds crazy, right? Well now questions are being raised about whether this really about justice for the police officer that died or about a cover-up by the police department.

An alleged confidential informant told police that they purchased drugs from Marvin Louis Guy but during the raid no drugs were ever found. [see documentary below ]

Take a look at the video below

