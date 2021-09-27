Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kelly Price Reveals Flatline During Battle With Covid & Cynthia Bailey Confirms Exit From RHOA

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Kelly Price Reveals Flatline During Battle With Covid

After an internet frenzy surrounding a shocking Missing Person’s report, R&B and gospel singer Kelly Price has broken her silence.

In an exclusive interview with TMZ, the singer says she is not missing at all and revealed that she actually almost died from COVID-19.

“Woke up some days later, a couple days later, and the first thing I remember is the team of doctors standing around me and asking me if I knew what year it was.”

She admitted to isolating herself from friends and family during her recovery time and even claimed numerous people would come knock on her door, disrupting her rest.

We are glad Kelly felt up to updating us and that she is recovering the best she can!

Cynthia Bailey Confirms Exit From RHOA

Supermodel Cynthia Bailey has confirmed her departure from Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

After allowing RHOA fans to watch her get married during a pandemic just last season, she took to Instagram to confirm recent reports.

“After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. Thank you NBC Universal, Bravo, and Truly Original for over a decade of partnership. I can’t wait to see what we do next!

Thank you to my Real Housewives of Atlanta cast mates for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories!

“Most importantly, THANK YOU to my fans! I could not have done it without your blessings, love, and support. Without the fans, none of this would be possible. I love and appreciate all of you.

It’s time to move on to my next chapter, and I look forward to sharing it with all of you.

See you guys soon!

Cynthia Bailey-Hill”

