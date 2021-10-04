Diva’s Daily Dirt: T-Pain Says His Grandmother Is Battling COVID

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

T-Pain Says His Grandmother Is Battling COVID

T-Pain is asking his fans for thoughts and prayers for his 97-year-old grandmother who has contracted COVID-19. The ‘Buy You A Drink’ singer shared,

“Bro…… my 97 year old grandma….. is in the hospital alone… with Covid…… that she got……. FROM HER F*CKIN NURSE!!!! Man [facepalm emoji] Wtf is wrong with ppl man?! Pls yall. Just explain it to me! Just help us end this sh*t pls ppl.”

A fan replied to T-Pain’s initial tweet with speculation that the nurse was probably asymptomatic to which T-Pain responded saying,

“She was not asymptomatic. She was sent home and the hospital had to contact every patient she had come in contact with. Gma got tested when she got there and was negative. Then positive after the nurse was sent home. There’s no agenda. Ppl are a**h*les.”

Let’s send prayers to T-Pain and his family at this time.

Netflix + Howard University Announce $5.4 Million Chadwick Boseman Scholarship

Netflix and Howard University have teamed up to honor the Howard University Graduate and beloved actor, Chadwick Boseman, in a major way!

Netflix will be the inaugural donor for the all new $5.4 Million dollar Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship! The scholarship will cover four years of college tuition in full for students coming from the dramatic arts field. According to reports, the recipients will have to embody Boseman’s values which include: a drive for excellence, leadership, respect, empathy, and passion.

The scholarship will be awarded to a freshman each year moving forward. The President of Howard, Wayne A.I. Frederick, released a statement and expressed what the scholarship means to the HBCU’s community.

“This scholarship embodies Chadwick’s love for Howard, his passion for storytelling and his willingness to support future generations of Howard students. I am thankful for the continuous support and partnership of Chadwick’s wife, Mrs. Simone Ledward-Boseman, and to Netflix for this important gift.”

Netflix’s co-CEO and chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, also said in a statement:

“While [Boseman] was taken from us too soon, his spirit is with us always in his work and the good that he has inspired. He always spoke of his time at Howard and the positive way it shaped his life and career. Now, we will have the opportunity to give many future superheroes a chance to experience the same. We are grateful to Simone and Chadwick’s whole family and our partners at Howard University for making this possible.”

