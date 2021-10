Diva’s Daily Dirt: Summer Walker Drops Album Teaser

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Summer Walker Drops Album Teaser

Did you miss Summer Walker’s teaser video featuring JT from The City Girls? You may have missed it because sis was planning to roll out her album promo the exact day that Facebook, IG and WhatsApp crashed! Ugh! Luckily enough, we’ve got it for you right here:

Summer Walker’s sophomore album Still Over It Drops 11/5 and we hear there’s a feature from JT and a list of your other favorites too!

