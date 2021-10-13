Crime
HomeCrime

Jailed Capitol Rioter Who Wanted BLM ‘Euthanizing’ Isn’t A Threat To Black People, Lawyer Insists

Samuel Lazar is also shown on video using a "chemical irritant" against police officers on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE

A federal judge has ordered an accused Capitol rioter to remain jailed after the suspect’s lawyer was unable to convince the court that his client was not a threat to Black people.

Prosecutors argued that the menacing social media activity of a racist nature from Samuel Lazar, who is facing felony charges for his alleged role at the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, as a reason for the 35-year-old Pennsylvania man to stay behind bars, local news outlet Lancaster Online reported.

Lazar is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers — a felony — as well as obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds. The FBI arrested him back in July after receiving a tip pointing them to his Facebook page which, according to the federal complaint, showed “photos of LAZAR dressed in tactical gear” and “photos of LAZAR around the Capitol building.”

But, apparently, that’s not all the Feds saw on Lazar’s Facebook page.

While the federal complaint noted that “A posting to LAZAR’s Facebook profile shows LAZAR in the same distinctive clothing he wore at the Capitol on January 6,” Lancaster Online also reported that federal prosecutors cited racist posts from Lazar to his account.

One post, in particular, reportedly saw Lazar encouraging “euthanizing every Antifa, BLM (Black Lives Matter) member.” Lazar also reportedly “called for a revolution” and wanted to “drag every last one of the Democrats and DNC members out of their offices and homes, and publicly execute them for their crimes against this Country and its citizens.” Prosecutors said both of those are death threats, for all intents and purposes.

Lazar’s lawyer reportedly took umbrage at prosecutors suggesting his client is a racist.

“The government, in its zeal to deny Mr. Lazar his liberty, has in fact jeopardized his physical safety,” David Benowitz, wrote in a court filing responding to the prosecution’s allegations. “To be clear, Mr. Lazar has no specific animosity towards Black people and is not a threat to their safety – and there is no evidence to support such a claim.”

Benowitz made no mention of Lazar’s threat to law enforcement, something that prosecutors also said is a distinct possibility in part because of the “open source video” showing him approaching “a line of police barricades on the west front of the U.S. Capitol where he aimed a cannister of what appeared to be a chemical irritant in the direction of U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) and Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers,” as the official DOJ press release about his arrest states.

There is also bodycam footage showing that “Lazar walked along a police line around 1:13 p.m. and grabbed a bike rack, in an apparent attempt to remove it, while discharging a chemical irritant from the cannister in his other hand.”

After an officer “deployed a chemical irritant” against Lazar, he “turned to face an officer and redeployed his chemical irritant, causing another officer to lose the ability to see.” Thee Feds say there is video footage showing Lazar admitting, “They maced us, those tyrannical pieces of s***, and we maced them right the f*** back and now they’re taking the building.”

The criminal complaint includes multiple photos and screenshots of Lazar at the Capitol doing everything they claim he did.

 

As of Wednesday, the FBI had arrested more than 600 people for their roles in the Capitol riots. Like Lazar, at least 185 of them have been charged with assaulting or obstructing law enforcement.

SEE ALSO:

Feds’ Latest Capitol Riots Arrest Is A Black Man In What Could Be A First

QAnon Capitol Rioter Who Chased Hero Officer Eugene Goodman Is Re-Jailed Over Internet ‘Addiction’ To Right-Wing Sites

Congress Holds Joint Session To Ratify 2020 Presidential Election

Meltdowns And Arrests: Violent White People Shocked At Being Held Accountable Over Attack On Capitol Hill

18 photos Launch gallery

Meltdowns And Arrests: Violent White People Shocked At Being Held Accountable Over Attack On Capitol Hill

Continue reading Meltdowns And Arrests: Violent White People Shocked At Being Held Accountable Over Attack On Capitol Hill

Meltdowns And Arrests: Violent White People Shocked At Being Held Accountable Over Attack On Capitol Hill

Last week's attack at the Capitol did not go unnoticed by the millions of Black people who watched those domestic terrorists evade culpability for their parade of white rage and violence. In the days following, a growing number of members of the mob have met their consequences, detained and arrested over the complicit participation in one of the most shocking displays of treasonous cowardice in American history. Social media users are composing detailed threads that show videos of certain mob members being promptly escorted straight to jail. https://twitter.com/NotAlexis/status/1348441244389801984?s=20 https://twitter.com/repools/status/1348586541552201728?s=20 Federal law enforcement officials are bringing forth charges and actively searching for those who can be identified using social media videos and have also launched a murder probe into the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who was bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher. He suffered cardiac arrest in his last moments and was possibly exposed to a chemical agent, according to Fox 5 DC. A second officer committed suicide in the wake of the attacks. According to a recently published story in the Associated Press, at least 90 people have been arrested from the violent mob comprised of mostly white supremacists and nationalists. The group assembled in Washington to contest the Electoral College vote, which weeks earlier proclaimed Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Their intent was to invoke violence and even death in the name of their leader Trump, who urged them to march to the Capitol. The pro-Trump extremists stormed the Capitol calling for "the hanging of Vice President Mike Pence," the new target of Trump's rage before his social media accounts were shuttered. AP reporters also uncovered death threat warnings issued towards Speaker Pelosi and urges to mask their appearances by using Blackface, issuing wrongly worded elements of a sacred Muslim prayer. https://twitter.com/rtraister/status/1348466716007936002?s=20 Police also recovered pipe bombs, assault rifles and ammunition in close proximity to the Capitol. But it goes without saying that true confusion relayed over the officer's capability in using restraint in terms of the mob, the same group of people who override the call of the Black Lives Matter movement with "Blue Likes Matter," or "All Lives Matter."

Jailed Capitol Rioter Who Wanted BLM ‘Euthanizing’ Isn’t A Threat To Black People, Lawyer Insists  was originally published on newsone.com

More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close