Nicki Minaj Did Not Come To Play In The ‘RHOP’ Reunion Trailer

The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion trailer is finally here and by the looks of it, it’s shaping up to be one of the best reunions of the whole series! For the first time ever, the ladies of Potomac will be joined by rapper and superfan of the show, Nicki Minaj, who promised to not hold back when it comes to getting down to the receipts.

The trailer kicks off with Nicki Minaj grilling the ladies on a series of questions on some of the most controversial topics of the season, and judging by Nicki’s tone, nothing is off-limits. But before Nicki’s segment, there will be three other hours with host Andy Cohen and Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard, Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton as they revisit the season’s most epic fights and most talked about moments.

Among the topics discussed is Mia’s fight with Candiace, Gizelle’s ex-husband Jamal Bryant and his potential legal woes, Wendy’s “transformation,” and more. Candiace’s husband, Chris Bassett, also stepped into the mix to set the record straight for anybody calling him broke while Wendy showed off a posted-sized text receipt from Robyn.

The trailer ends with Nicki Minaj walking into the reunion while the other ladies look around shocked and excited to see that the rap superstar has joined them. Wearing ginger-colored hair and an all-black suit, Nicki prepares to join the ladies on the couch by announcing, “I’m here, b***hes!” while holding a bottle of liquor.

Check out the reunion trailer below.

The Real Housewives of Potomac‘s season 6 reunion kicks off on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

