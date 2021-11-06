Capital City Go-Go NBA G-League GM Amber Nichols Talks

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The NBA G-league is a great Avenue for players with the desire to play in the NBA but may need more time to develop or just haven’t got that opportunity yet. The league began as the “D-league” meaning Develop League but it was later changed to the G-League with Gatorade’s partnership.

Each G-league is connected to a NBA team so for the Washington Wizards our G-League team is the Capital City Go-Go! Run That Back hosts Aladdin and Deja Perez had a chance to speak with the team’s General Manager, Amber Nichols. Amber is only the second woman GM within the league and she is representing well!! Watch the interview below to hear more about her journey and what’s ahead in this new NBA season.

