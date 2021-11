93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Though technology was working against us, always a good time with Rico Nasty!

Ahead of her highly anticipated single release for ‘Money’ featuring Flo Milli, Rico catches us up on food, motherhood, Lebron James, tour and more!

