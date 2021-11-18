No Shade: Tracy McGrady Says Dwight Howard Deserves Anthony Davis’ Spot On NBA 75 List

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The opinions about the highly debated NBA 75th Anniversary Team continue.

Retired NBA hooper and Naismith Hall-of-Famer Tracy McGrady is the latest player to chime in about this list. Speaking with Sports Illustrated, McGrady expressed his beef with the NBA 75 list and put on his cape for Dwight Howard.

McGrady believes it was egregious that Howard’s Lakers’ teammate Anthony Davis made it and Howard didn’t. “You’re trying to tell me if Anthony Davis was to retire right now he has a better career than Dwight Howard?!” he said to the sport’s publication. “No way.”

McGrady further admonished the list calling it a straight-up “travesty” because Howard wasn’t selected to make the NBA 75th anniversary team. “Dwight Howard deserves to be on that list,” McGrady continued. “For eight straight years that kid was extremely dominant. And I just can’t believe some of the guys they have on the list.”

The former Magic and Rockets superstar who also didn’t make it onto the team made sure to point out he meant “no disrespect” to Anthony Davis with his comment. But felt the need to point out that “Before [Davis] got to LeBron James and won that Championship with the Lakers, I mean …”

Following the NBA 75th Anniversary reveal, Team Howard was vocal about his apparent “snub,” telling Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks his omission resulted from “politics.” Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson was also pretty bent out of shape after learning he didn’t make the team either.

Hopefully, McGrady’s comments don’t stir up any more problems between Howard and Davis. The two big men already had a heated moment on the sidelines not too long ago.

Photo: G Fiume / Getty

