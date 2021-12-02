Diva’s Daily Dirt: Police Arrest Suspect Who Murdered Clarence Avant’s Wife

CLOSE
Police Arrest Suspect Who Murdered Clarence Avant’s Wife
There has been an arrest made in the murder of Clarence Avant’s wife, Jacqueline Avant, who was killed yesterday during a home invasion. Reports say a man named Aariel Maynor has been arrested. Maynor has an extensive criminal record and was on parole. Reports also say the suspect shot himself in the foot.
No further details about the arrest at this time.
