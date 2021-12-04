Black History
HomeBlack History

Historic First: Kiesha Nix Becomes First Black Woman VP In Los Angeles Lakers History

“I’m looking to help the next generation of leaders to take my place,” said Nix.

BHM: Remy Martin
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Nick Young of The Los Angeles Lakers Hosts The Los Angeles Brotherhood Crusade At Staples Center

Source: Maury Phillips / Getty

While racial and gender diversity in sports leadership remains stagnant, several individuals are using their career paths to challenge the status quo and change the narrative, including Kiesha Nix. According to Sports Illustrated, she was appointed to serve as vice president of charitable affairs for the Los Angeles Lakers franchise.

The appointment is historic as it marks the first time a Black woman has held a vice president role in the organization’s history. Although her career path wasn’t traditionally in the social impact space, Nix had developed opportunities that would allow her to work on projects designed to drive change. While serving in roles at Merrill Lynch and Bank of America, she would organize community events.

Overseeing investments for CEOs and other clients as a financial advisor, Nix displayed ways in which wealth management and philanthropy can be interconnected. Through volunteerism, Nix also supported Bank of America’s charitable arm, often leading fundraising efforts and spearheading events. After transitioning into the bank’s community relations department, she fostered philanthropic partnerships with USC, the Dodgers and other institutions, ultimately leading her to land a role within the Lakers foundation.

Nix says taking on the new role speaks volumes to the importance of representation and hopes she can inspire and empower individuals who look like her to step into the corporate side of sports.

“I’ve never bounced a basketball in my life, but when I show up wearing my championship ring, they see that there are a lot of exciting career opportunities that happen behind the scenes, from social media to esports,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “I think being the first Black woman vice president here is exciting. I once heard Jeannie Buss say when she became the first female team owner to win a championship that it’s O.K. to be the first, but you can’t be the only. I’ve adopted that mentality, and I’m looking to help the next generation of leaders to take my place.”

The appointment comes three years after Cynthia Marshall—the Dallas Mavericks chief executive officer—became the first Black woman CEO in the NBA.

SEE ALSO:

Historic Moves: Dawn Staley Becomes Highest-Paid Black Head Coach In Women’s Basketball

Janet Rollé To Become The First Black Woman To Lead The American Ballet Theatre

The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women In Entertainment

Here Are The Black Change Makers Who Are Running For Governor in 2022

5 photos Launch gallery

Here Are The Black Change Makers Who Are Running For Governor in 2022

Continue reading Here Are The Black Change Makers Who Are Running For Governor in 2022

Here Are The Black Change Makers Who Are Running For Governor in 2022

[caption id="attachment_4137573" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty[/caption] A number of Black policymakers are gearing up their campaigns in hopes of winning big in the 2022 governor elections in New York, Massachusetts, and Georgia.  Since former governor Deval Patrick of Massachusetts retired in 2015, there have been no Black governors in office. According to Pew Research, there have only been four in U.S. history. Former Union Army officer Pinckney Pinchback became the governor of Lousiana, but only for 36 days, following the impeachment of Henry Clay Warmoth in 1872. "During his short tenure, several appointments were granted, and ten legislative bills were sanctioned," according to the National Governors Association. MORE: Here’s Every Black US Senator In American History Between the 1990s and 2000s, New York, Virginia, and Massachusetts have each elected a Black governor - David Paterson, Douglass Wilder, and Deval Patrick, respectively.  While the number may be disappointing, an alluring sense of hope seems to be present for the forthcoming 2022 election, especially due to the uprise of Black lawmakers that have made historic wins in both Congress and in the mayoral race this year. Back in November, Eric Adams became New York City's second Black mayor, While Andre Dickens beat out former city councilwoman Felicia Moore during the run-off election, becoming the city's 61st mayor. But in politics, Black folks still have a long way to go. This country has never had a black woman governor and only a handful of black senators. In the entire 231 years that the U.S. Senate has existed, there have only been 11 senators who are Black, now including Warnock. All but four of them were elected and just two of that already small number are women. MORE: Oddsmakers Give Stacey Abrams Early Edge In Rematch Against Brian Kemp For Georgia Governor This year looks to change that with new, young, and fresh Black faces looking to make a name for themselves in a new political landscape. New York already has a handful of Black candidates running for governor for the next term.  Both Georgia and Massachusetts have women of color running for governor in 2022. With Stacey Abrams announcing her bid for governor of Georgia, bookmakers believe she has an early edge when it comes to odds for winning the election. Only time will tell if she will be victorious, but regardless, it opens the door for future black candidates who might follow in her footsteps. Let's take a look at a few Black candidates who have announced their bid for governor in 2022.  

Historic First: Kiesha Nix Becomes First Black Woman VP In Los Angeles Lakers History  was originally published on newsone.com

More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close