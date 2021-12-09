Wendy Williams Announces Extended Hiatus From Talk Show Into 2022

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Although Wendy seemed to be “feeling fabulous” the last time she was spotted, the gossip queen is still not ready to show her face on the big screen!

Wendy Williams has been in the news a lot lately. Everyones waiting to see if the rumors are true. Due to her recent health challenges, the star has on hiatus from her show since recovering from COVID-19 as well as her ongoing thyroid condition. Williams hasn’t hosted an episode of her show since its season 13 premiere.

The daytime talk show host was spotted leaving her wellness center earlier this month in Miami. Amid the rumors of her being confined to a wheelchair and having dementia, she let fans know that she was “doing fabulous”.

In a recent post from the show’s Instagram account, it was confirmed that we definitely want be seeing Wendy for the first shows of the New Year. The account posted a flyer announcing the January line up of special guest hosts that goes all the way until January 28th. Those guests include Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Micheal Rapaport, Kym Whitley, Finesses Mitchell and Sherri Sheppard who has been rumored to be taking over when its all said and done.

An alleged source told Page Six that “Even if she did come back, she’d be a lame duck because her show isn’t renewed beyond this season”. One can only wonder if her show will even be picked up again. We don’t know what’s next for Wendy but we can all agree that her health comes first and should be priority. Hopefully we can see more of her face come February 2022.

