News
HomeNewsObituaries

Russell ‘Maroon’ Shoatz, Former Black Liberation Army Soldier And Prison Abolitionist, Dies At 78

The Black Unity Council founder who was part of the New Afrikan liberation movement was a catalyst in the movement to abolish solitary confinement and other inhumane treatment of prisoners.

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Russell "Maroon" Shoatz, former Black Panther and former soldier in Black Liberation Army who served nearly 50 years in prison, more than 22 years in solitary confinement

Russell “Maroon” Shoatz. | Source: Twitter

Russell “Maroon” Shoatz, a former Black Liberation Army soldier and ex-Black Panther who became an influential prison abolitionist while in solitary confinement for more than two decades during a nearly 50-year prison sentence, has died. He was 78 years old.

The Abolitionist Law Center — a group that successfully worked to help get Maroon out of solitary confinement — confirmed the death.

 

The Abolitionist Law Center said he died in his sister’s home 52 days after he gained his freedom from prison on Oct. 26 following a compassionate release because of his advanced stage of colorectal cancer, the presumed cause of his death.

A father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Maroon was widely described as a political prisoner over the details of his murder conviction in 1970 for killing one police officer and injuring another in Philadelphia.

While behind bars, Maroon — whose nickname came from his two successful escapes from prison — ultimately became an outspoken advocate for prisoners’ rights. But when Maroon became president of the Pennsylvania Association Of Lifers (PAL) in 1983, prison officials remanded him to solitary confinement, a place where he would spend the better part of the next 23 years. The group was actively lobbying to abolish life-without-parole sentences.

It took Maroon suing state corrections officials for him to finally be returned to general population in 2014.

How Maroon got to prison

A blog devoted to raising awareness of Maroon’s imprisonment recounted the events that led to the incarceration of the Black Unity Council founder who was also a part of the New Afrikan liberation movement. The police shooting for which Maroon was convicted was described as “retaliatory” after Philadelphia police killed a Black child in 1970. Officer Frank Von Coln was killed in a shooting that wounded another officer, prompting the police to raid the Black Panthers headquarters in North Philadelphia and arrest and charge Maroon along with four others who collectively became known as the “Philly Five.”

Two years later, the police apprehended Maroon and put him on trial for Von Coln’s killing.

Prison sentence

Maroon was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 1972 and subsequently escaped in 1977 and again in 1980. After he was re-sentenced, Maroon was put in solitary confinement in 1982. That same year, after being released into the prison’s general population, Maroon began associating with PAL, described in his lawsuit against state corrections officials as “an officially-approved prison organization dedicated to advancing the interests of life-sentenced prisoners.”

Maroon accused prison officials of placing him in solitary confinement because of his involvement with PAL. He claimed that when he was later transferred into the federal prison system to serve time in general population in the infamous Leavenworth facility in Kansas from 1989 to 1991, he was “an exemplary prisoner and did not commit any prison rule infractions.” But when he was transferred back into the state system in Pennsylvania, he was immediately placed back in solitary confinement and stayed there for nearly the next 23 years.

Lawsuit

The 2013 lawsuit provided a glimpse into Maroon’s life in prison, where he “had an impeccable disciplinary record” with only one blemish: for covering a vent in his cell that was blowing cold air in an attempt to stay warm. The lawsuit was seen as a last resort to get Maroon back into general population and out of solitary confinement, a punishment that human rights and prison experts have called inhumane and medical experts say can foster anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts and psychosis.

On Feb. 20, 2014, Maroon was officially released from solitary confinement and back into general population.

“My father being released from solitary confinement is proof of the power of people organizing against injustice, and the importance of building strong coalitions,” Maroon’s son, Russell Shoatz III, said at the time.

In July 2016, Maroon won a $99,000 settlement that also guaranteed he would never return to solitary confinement.

Prison release

Maroon’s cancer was diagnosed while he was in prison, a place that his son blamed for causing the terminal illness. Shoatz III said his father’s condition was “evidence” of how prisons mistreat aging inmates, in particular.

“What’s in the transcripts are the evidence that the prisons don’t have the capabilities to take care not just of their healthy prisoners, they definitely don’t have the ability to take care of their geriatric prisoners, and that they have effectively killed my father,” Shoatz III said as his father was released in October.

Legacy

Maroon’s notable campaign against solitary confinement and life prison sentences without a chance for parole has been credited for pushing forward the movement for humane treatment of prisoners. Bret Grote, the executive director of the Abolitionist Law Center, hailed Maroon’s release from solitary confinement as “a significant victory for a growing people’s movement against solitary confinement and the human rights violations inherent in mass incarceration.”

In prophetic words spoken in 1995, Maroon seemed to predict not just his future but the effect it would have on generations to come:

“Rest easy fighting maroons. There are many now and to come who will derive inspiration from your valorous examples — inspiration that will ‘arm their spirits’ to fight the good fight. … til victory or death!!!

SEE ALSO:

‘Godfather Of Hip-Hop Journalism’ and Burnt Sugar Frontman Greg Tate Dies At 64

Lee Elder, First Black Golfer To Play At The Masters Dies At 87

U.T.F.O. Live In Concert

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

95 photos Launch gallery

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

Continue reading Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

UPDATED: 2:30 p.m. ET, Dec. 19, 2021 — While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn't make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died. MORE: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020 Rap pioneer Kangol Kid, born Shaun Shiller Fequiere, died early Saturday morning less than a year after being diagnosed with colon cancer. A member of the 80’s rap group UTFO, Kid was known for his affinity for Kangol hats. He is said to be the first rapper to sign an endorsement deal, later followed by Run DMC.  Best known for the 1980s single “Roxanne, Roxanne” UTFO is reportedly the first hip-hop group to hit the charts for a ballad. During an April interview with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, Kid said the group’s song “Fairytale Lover” turned heads due to their singing.   He also spoke about wanting to change the way people, particularly Black men, dealt with the disease. Kid told the Colorectal Cancer Alliance he waited too long after first noticing issues before seeking help.   “We ignore it. We don’t take it seriously. That’s how we deal with the facts,” he told the organization. “Some of us are too proud to get help. I had nothing but men in my family. My dad had five boys. My brothers all had sons. It’s that whole man-like mentality. You’re raised to deal with things and keep it in.”  Colon cancer also referred to as colorectal cancer, impacts Black men far greater than their white counterparts. In fact, Black men are 24% times more likely to get colorectal cancer and 47% times more likely to die from it. According to WebMD, Black women are also highly susceptible to the disease.   The disease made major headlines two years ago with the death of “Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman. Boseman silently battled with the disease for four years before his untimely passing.    Long before his own diagnosis, Kid was a supporter of the Mama Luke Foundation raising awareness about breast cancer. Inspired into action after the passing of his manager’s mom Gay Frances Lucas, affectionately called “Mama Luke,” Kid reached out to his friends in the music industry to bring attention to the cause.   “I’m just one of those cats I just can’t sit there and let stuff happen,” Kid said in an interview in 2011. “This right here is becoming the biggest hip hop movement since Self Destruction.”   Watch the full interview below: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aa6jcfiILAI Keep reading to learn more about the notable Black lives we've lost in 2021.

Russell ‘Maroon’ Shoatz, Former Black Liberation Army Soldier And Prison Abolitionist, Dies At 78  was originally published on newsone.com

More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close