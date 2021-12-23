202Creates Masterclass with Angie Ange [WATCH]

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Join the DC Office of Cable, Television, Film, Music and Entertainment for another installment of Mayor Muriel Bowser Presents 202Creates Masterclass installment featuring our very own Angie Ange, Nationally Syndicated Radio Host & Entrepreneur and all around great woman repressing the DMV in every way she can! During this dynamic and educational discussion, Angie Ange will discuss her career paths, inequities in entertainment, how to navigate as a female entrepreneur in this business, and reminisce about some of her favorite on-air moments!

Watch the full masterclass live today (12/23/21) at 12:30pm EST

