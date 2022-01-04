Challenge Accepted: Saweetie, Cher, And MAC Cosmetics Invite Everyone To Put Their Makeup To The Test

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Saweetie is keeping her booked and busy streak going all 2022. The MAC Global Brand Ambassador recently teamed up with music icon Cher for their latest brand campaign while putting makeup lovers up for a challenge.

The campaign, Challenge Accepted, is all about challenging conventions and shows, in the brand’s trademark style, that performance is everything. For MAC, lipstick is more than a color and foundation is more than just cover-up. Meeting – and exceeding – the expectations of what makeup can do is the challenge that inspires the brand every day, and through Challenge Accepted, MAC, Saweetie and Cher invite everyone to put their makeup to the test.

“I’ve always been about my hustle making goals and executing them,” Saweetie said in a press release. “Being an icon to me is thinking outside the box and stepping outside of your comfort zone, so this campaign about being up for a challenge is right up my alley. I was so honored to partner with a legend like Cher and a brand I’ve always loved like MAC, it was the perfect fit.”

To announce the challenge, the 29-year-old rapper took to Instagram to share a glamourous promotional video of herself and Cher as they applied MAC makeup and primped in the mirror. “How’d we do it, @Cher ?!!! Me and my new bestie have teamed up with @maccosmetics to challenge you to put their high-performance products to the test. Why? Because performance is EVERYTHING. #IKDR!!! Get my ICY look, set your challenge and show us what your M·A·C can do with #MACChallengeAccepted,” she captioned the IG post before tagging the cosmetics used in the video.

So what’s being put to the test? According to MAC it’s everything! From color-true payoff, to transfer- and sweat-resistance, to waterproof wear and longevity, MAC Cosmetics wants to prove the quality of their products are made to last and are just as extraordinary as the beauties who love it! Saweetie continued in the press release, “M·A·C Lipglass has always been my favorite go-to lipgloss — I’ve been using it for as long as I can remember. Cher’s regal energy is so contagious so being alongside her in Challenge Accepted has been an unforgettable experience.”

But branded partnerships are no stranger to the self-proclaimed Icy Girl as she was named as MAC’s Global Brand ambassador in September 2021 because, according to MAC’s Global Creative Director Drew Elliott, she is “a boss, a winner, an artist and she knows exactly what she wants … and goes for it.” And with this new Challenge Accepted campaign, the “Best Friends” rapper will take her MAC winning streak to the next level, as she told fans on Instagram amid the partnership announcement, “I’m definitely a MAC girl. I know that’s right.”

