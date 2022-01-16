Music
HomeMusic

Issa Rae’s Music Label Teams Up With Google To Empower Underrepresented Artists

“This partnership is perfectly aligned with my mission in helping open doors and provide opportunities for women to succeed and flourish in their craft,” said Rae.

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
HBO's Final Season Premiere Of "Insecure"

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Whether it’s through her television and film projects or social impact initiatives designed to support Black-owned businesses, producer and actress Issa Rae has continually used her platform to amplify the importance of representation. Billboard reported that her latest project would support independent music artists and diversify the music industry.

Through her music label Raedio—which was launched in 2019—Rae is teaming up with Google to create an initiative dubbed the Raedio Creators Program. Putting the focus on ownership, women artists and composers will receive financial support and resources so they can own the rights to their work. The funds will cover costs associated with production, recording and marketing.

The projects created will be released through Rae’s music imprint so the songs can be pitched for different projects. Each artist will also have the opportunity to film a music video funded by Google. At its core, the initiative was created to increase the representation of women of color in the music industry by providing pathways for them to amplify their creativity.

Rae says she hopes the collaboration with Google will help cultivate more opportunities for women in the music space.

“This partnership is perfectly aligned with my mission in helping open doors and provide opportunities for women to succeed and flourish in their craft,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “I can’t wait to see the impact this program and partnership has on the selectees and the music that is created as a result.”

Benoni Tagoe, who serves as President of Raedio, added the initiative will provide “a platform, tangible resources, mentorship, and amplification for aspiring talent.” The program will start accepting submissions from composers and artists in February, and the selectees will be announced in March.

Initiatives like the Raedio Creators Program are needed as Black women remain underrepresented in the realm of music.

SEE ALSO:

Issa Rae Teams Up With LIFEWTR To Amplify The Artistry Of Diverse Creatives

#BossMoves: Issa Rae Expands Lucrative Production Deal With WarnerMedia

Shirley Chisholm At Democratic National Convention

Shirley Chisholm Is 'Unbought And Unbossed': Powerful Quotes From The First Black Congresswoman

10 photos Launch gallery

Shirley Chisholm Is 'Unbought And Unbossed': Powerful Quotes From The First Black Congresswoman

Continue reading Shirley Chisholm Is ‘Unbought And Unbossed’: Powerful Quotes From The First Black Congresswoman

Shirley Chisholm Is 'Unbought And Unbossed': Powerful Quotes From The First Black Congresswoman

[caption id="attachment_3455804" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Pictorial Parade / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 6:45 a.m. ET, Nov. 30, 2021 -- On this day 97 years ago, a political and womanist icon was born. Shirley Chisholm went on to make history in 1968, becoming the first Black woman elected to Congress. At only 43 years old, she represented New York's 12th Congressional District, an office she held for seven terms from 1969 to 1983. In 1972, she became the first African American major-party candidate to run for president of the United States and was also the first woman to ever run for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination. Chisholm was a fearless fighter for education, voting rights, equality and was famously "unbought and unbossed." https://twitter.com/noladt/status/1465537639587753992?s=20 The trailblazing Black legislator was also widely seen as having helped pave the way for women politicians like Hillary Clinton. Back in 2016, Dr. E. Faye Williams, president and CEO of National Congress of Black Women, and filmmaker Shola Lynch, producer of the documentary, "Chisholm ’72: Unbought & Unbossed," joined Roland Martin on "NewsOne Now" to discuss Clinton's becoming the first woman to be nominated for president by a major party and the role Chisholm played in helping to make the political milestone possible decades earlier. https://twitter.com/srhalljoe/status/1465505777943207941?s=20 Dr. Williams explained that Chisholm was a “catalyst for change,” and when she looks at what is happening with the Democratic Party and“Hillary Clinton cracking that glass ceiling,” she thought of Chisholm. Dr. Williams said, “It was Shirley Chisholm who brought us to where we are. First of all, she paved the way for President Obama as well as (for) Hillary Clinton. “Whatever Hillary Clinton is doing today, she can thank Shirley Chisholm for that.” Lynch told Martin what often gets lost about Chisholm’s campaign is her “political strategy.” According to Lynch, Chisholm understood leverage and “did not wait her turn.” https://twitter.com/Mark_Kido/status/1465613829895770116?s=20 “She acted on her conscience and she was a very progressive candidate –she was unbought and unbossed,” added Lynch. The filmmaker explained that Chisholm secured as many delegates as possible to use as leverage prior to the ’72 convention and said there “was a scramble because there was no frontrunner” at the time. Chisholm was able to fund her presidential campaign primarily with her savings as a school teacher; a feat that seems unfathomable in this day and age, when candidates raise hundreds of millions of dollars to run for public office. https://twitter.com/srhalljoe/status/1465505723236995082?s=20 Lynch then shared with viewers what she would like them to remember: “When you have good ideas, you need to follow through, and if somebody tells you it’s not your turn, but you’re sure you’re right – then you got to be unbought and unbossed.” Scroll down to keep reading and find some of Shirley Chisholm's most inspirational quotes.

Issa Rae’s Music Label Teams Up With Google To Empower Underrepresented Artists  was originally published on newsone.com

More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close