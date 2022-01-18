Relationships
Gunna Speaks On Chloe Bailey Dating Rumors

Ever since Gunna and Chloe Bailey were spotted at the Hawks game in October, the rumors of them dating have been flying high. In a recent interview when questioned about his relationship with the ‘Have Mercy’ singer, Gunna said “We’re really close friends.”

Variety 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN / WENN

According to Gunna, they will stay friends because he isn’t quite ready to settle down.

“I’m becoming ready, I’m growing into being ready. Because I understand having a girlfriend and having a wife, you gotta have stability when it’s time. So I think I’m getting there.” But even though he isn’t quite ready, he still doesn’t want her to go anywhere and date someone else. “That wouldn’t be very P of her to take my time and waste it. I for sure would keep it P if she moved on, but I wouldn’t like that, no.”

Gunna Speaks On Chloe Bailey Dating Rumors  was originally published on 92q.com

