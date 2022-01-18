Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity NewsPublic Figures

Diva’s Daily Dirt: R. Kelly’s Attorney’s Wants Out, Again!

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
US-NEWS-RKELLY-TB

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

R. Kelly’s Attorney’s Wants Out, Again!

 

This isn’t the first time they’ve asked to be recused from the federal case but perhaps it will be the last time. Attorneys Steve Greenberg and Michael Leonard have officially filed to withdraw from the case. Greenberg told CNN back in June that he felt that Kelly was “insistent that we work with people who we felt would be rendering ineffective assistance as counsel.”

 

The Feds in Chicago have charged Kelly with videotaping himself having sex with underage girls, paying hush money over the years and intimidating witnesses to cover up his crimes.

 

Urban One Honors

Mike James, Brian Stukes, Patricia McDougal and Earl Gibson

Urban One Honors 2022 Recap

 

The 2022 Urban One Honors was absolutely everything for the culture last night.

 

 

Related Stories

The theme of the event “The Soundtrack of Black America” honored some of our most legendary artists, tastemakers and musicians of all time. What would the Soundtrack to Black America be without the incomparable Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis who received the Lifetime Achievement Honoree, Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff or Timbaland.

 

 

All of the performances tore the stage up from H.E.R to New Edition members Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant’s tribute to Jam and Lewis. Even DJ Nice brought “Club Quarantine” to the celebration with a dedication to Timbaland!

Urban One Honors “The Soundtrack of Black America Spotlights Some Of The Greatest in Entertainment
54 photos

 

2021 NBA Finals - Game Three

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Stephen A. Smith Says He Nearly Died From COVID-19

The First Take sports commentator recently shared in detail on his show that his COVID-19 case was “different’ and extremely overwhelming due to an 103 degree fever. He thinks the fact that he is vaccinated saved his life:

“You’re assuming that you’ll have a fever, might have a cough, gonna have that massive headache — but you’ll get over it. In a lot of cases that was the case. In my case it was totally different.”

 

“I had 103 degree fever every night. Woke up with chills and a pool of sweat. Headaches were massive. Coughing profusely. And it got to a point where right before New Year’s Eve, I was in the hospital into New Year’s Day. That’s how I brought in the New Year.”

 

Well we sure are glad to hear that Stephen A Smith has recovered and is back feeling better.

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:

 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF DIVA’S DAILY DIRT

More From KYSDC
Close