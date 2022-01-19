DaBaby “Book IT,” Joey Majors ft. Jadakiss & Grea8gawd “No Losses” & More | Daily Visuals 1.19.22

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Ever since running afoul of the LGBTQ community, DaBaby’s been keeping a relatively low profile and even though he’s since done what he could to mend those fences he’s still been quiet for the most part until today.

Releasing some new visuals for “Book IT,” DaBaby keeps things light and comedic as he rolls through his hood on some golden 24’s before hitting the bar with his peoples and making an example out of a rowdy white boy. Who knew bars kept caskets on deck in cases of emergency.

Joey Majors meanwhile calls on the Verzuz MVP, Jadakiss and GREA8GAWD to join him for his clip to “No Losses” where interestingly enough Joey and GREA8 rock way more gold and ice than Jay-To-The-Muah who wore none of his jewelry. Surprised Kiss hasn’t commissioned an iced out Verzuz MVP trophy piece to rock. He’s earned that sh*t.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from RJ Payne featuring Rass Kass and Grafh, Peezy, and more.

DABABY – “BOOK IT”

JOEY MAJORS, JADAKISS & GREA8GAWD – “NO LOSSES”

RJ PAYNE FT. RASS KASS & GRAFH – “CHEAT CODE”

PEEZY – “COMMON WEALTH”

BIZZY BONE FT. YBL SINATRA – “BONE BONE”

SAUCE TWINZ – “GODS OF TEXAS”

BOSS TOP – “MARCHING”

BEAM – “WIN”

