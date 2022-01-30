H.E.R. Announced As The New Face Of L’Oréal Paris

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

H.E.R has just been named as the new face of L’Oréal Paris and she’ll be starring in a new campaign that puts her style and aura in a new spotlight.

According to a release, L’Oréal Paris wants to highlight and champion H.E.R.’s messaging and her vivacious political spirit, extending her power-to-the-people ethos to shine a light on the beauty in everybody.

“When I use my voice, I need to stand 100 percent with what I represent,” the musician said in a press release. “I’m beyond happy to join L’Oreal Paris, and to add my voice to this sisterhood representing the diversity of beauty on this planet, with the message for every girl to know her worth deep in her heart.”

H.E.R also took to Instagram to announce the new partnership, posting a stunning photo of herself as she showed off her natural curls and flawless beauty. “I am beyond excited and honored to join the #LOrealParisFamily as a global ambassador,” she wrote as the post’s caption. “Like so many women, @LorealParis is a brand I’ve known since I was a young girl, not just for their products (which I really do use!) but also for their beautiful mantra, Because I’m Worth It. That powerful statement is just as relevant today as it was when introduced to the world 40 years ago. I can’t wait to be part of helping to shape what it means for the next generation of women to feel #worthit!!!! ”

This new brand campaign is not the only thing on the horizon for the superstar as she’s earned eight Grammy Award nominations for the upcoming ceremony, including a nomination for the nomination for Album of the Year. With this nomination, the 24-year-old is now the second-most nominated musician in this year’s Grammy class.

