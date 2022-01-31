Diva’s Daily Dirt: Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Are Expecting Their First Child

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Are Expecting Their First Child

The news is officially out! Rihanna and her long time, on and off boyfriend, A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together!

The couple debuted her glowing baby bump over the weekend as she wore a hot pink Chanel coat opened mid-way during a stroll through NYC.

The mother to be is absolutely stunning!

Is RihNavy surprised? Not really. A$AP Rocky previously called Rihanna the ‘love of his life’ and has repeatedly said she is “the one.”

So, what do you think they should name their child? Without a doubt the prettiest flyest baby is now baking. Congratulations to the beautiful couple and their growing family.

Meanwhile the fashion icon is not only securing the baby but securing the bag! According to recent reports, the ‘Work’ singer has secured $125 Million in new funding from investors. This brings the total amount raised to $310 million so far. The funds raised will reportedly go towards backing Savage x Fenty’s ongoing expansion into brick and mortar stores.

Young Dolph’s Alleged Killers Have Until Friday to Secure Lawyer

Young Dolph’s alleged killers are on the clock!

The two men suspected of killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph have been given four days from today (Jan 31) to secure a lawyer or they will be forced to work with a court-appointed attorney. During a previous hearing the judge gave them nine days to have information about their decision and at the time, the alleged killers claimed they would hire an attorney with their families’ assistance. It looks as though time is running out as they are facing multiple charges in the death of Young Dolph and they were officially indicted on January 12th. We will keep you posted.

