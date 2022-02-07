93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Louis Vuitton continues to honor the impact of the late great Virgil Abloh. The brand has released a limited capsule in honor of the designer’s seven seasons with the label.

As per Hype Beast the French luxury company will be saluting the Chicago, Illinois native with a new drop. The 7 Collection is a nod to the creative’s time there while he served as the Creative Director for their menswear department. The pieces in question are all carries inspired by their signature trunk silhouettes. In this Soft Trunk Family we get five different shapes including a wearable wallet, letter pouch, rectangular briefcase with handle and a circular cross body bag.

Each piece features a version of their classic monogram canvas prints which are all accented with “N°7” branding in honor of Virgil Abloh’s Spring-Summer 2022 collection, his seventh for Louis Vuitton. The 7 Collection stays true to his functional approach as each bag provides a contemporary way to carry personal essentials.

The Louis Vuitton 7 Collection is available now and prices start at the $1,400.00 mark. You can shop it here.

Photo: Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton Releases “7” Bag Collection In Honor Of Virgil Abloh was originally published on cassiuslife.com

