You Care: Kanye West, Julia Fox Reportedly In An “Open Relationship”

The Kanye West and Julia Fox whirlwind romance has just got even weirder.

Page Six exclusively reports that Ye and his bootleg barbie doll, actress Julia Fox are in an open relationship. Sources close to the “couple” claim West and Fox still see other people while they rock struggle matching denim fits together. “Their bond transcends typical norms because they’re evolved beings who just want each other to be happy,” a source close to Fox told the publication. “There is no jealousy or bad vibes.”

But, wait, it gets even weirder. Another source told Page Six that West is “openly seeing” Instagram model Chaney Jones and get this, she is basically a Kim Kardashian clone. We can’t make this up even if we want to. Jones was recently spotted with Ye at a listening party for his forthcoming album Donda 2, looking like a carbon copy of West’s ex-wife.

All of this follows the social media shenanigans involving West and Kardashian, where the Chicago rapper has used his Instagram account to accuse the mother of his children of kidnapping, among other things. He recently shared a post featuring photos of Kardashian and his children praying for God to bring his family back together.

As far as Fox is concerned, the open relationship news isn’t a stretch for her. During a recent episode of the “Call her Daddy” podcast, the former dominatrix admitted to being into foursomes and partner swapping, no wonder she loves leather pants so damn much.

It’s clear Yeezy has a type when it comes to his women.

