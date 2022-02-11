Diva’s Daily Dirt: Rumored Surprises During The Halftime Performance

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Rumored Surprises During The Halftime Performance

The big game goes down this Sunday and there are so many rumors on what surprises we can expect! According to THE SUN, Dr. Dre is allegedly planning to bring out a Tupac Shakur hologram. Do remember, a Tupac hologram already made an appearance during Coachella in 2012 when Dre and Snoop headlined the three day event.

Previously the music mogul said the Tupac hologram was ‘strictly for Coachella.’ But it looks like the Halftime show at the Big Game might be just the proper place to run it back. Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J Blige are all gearing up to rock the arena and for the millions anticipated to watch.

Recently Mary J Blige shared her thoughts on not being paid to perform during the Big Game. The songstress explained,

“Listen, you’re going to get paid for the rest of your life off of this. People are going to be knocking at your [door].”

“Listen, they don’t have to pay me but if you was paying, it would be a lot of money.”

Do you think artists should be paid to perform during the Big Game?

Kanye Demands An Apology

Kanye is demanding an apology from Billie Eilish.

The ‘Jesus Walks’ rapper took to IG yesterday to stick up for his friend, Travis Scott. Kanye claims Billie was recently trying to ‘throw shade’ at Travis during one of her concerts where she stopped the music and said,

“I wait for people to be OK until I keep going,” Eilish said.

Kanye is not feeling the shade at all.

Mr West is demanding an apology from the singer and letting everyone know he planned on bringing Travis out during the show. Billie claims she never mentioned Travis and threw no shade at all. MMHMM. If you say so Billie.

