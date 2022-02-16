Diva’s Daily Dirt: Coachella Drops Covid-19 Requirements

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Coachella Drops Covid-19 Requirements

Coachella is finally returning for the first time in two years and it may feel just like old times with friends. When festival goers visit the website they will now see that Coachella has decided to drop all COVID-19 precautions, meaning that vaccination status, test results, and mask mandates are officially not required or even a factor at all. Any and every one attending this year’s festival can now do so without having to show proof of vaccination, produce a negative COVID test result or even be expected to wear a mask. However, festival organizers did note that the new rules are subject to “change at any time” pending any local ordinances.

With headliners like Ye, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish, likely to draw a ginormous crowd, festival goers are warned on the Coachella website that COVID-19 is an “extremely contagious disease” and that attendees are responsible for their own health.

How do you feel about festivals and concerts lifting their COVID-19 guidelines?

Check Out The New Foundation Megan Thee Stallion Founded On Her 27th Birthday!

The H-Town Hottie is celebrating her 27th birthday in a big way!

“In celebration of my birthday, I’m honored to introduce the Pete and Thomas Foundation. @PeteThomasFDN is a non-profit organization focused on uplifting and assisting women, children, senior citizens and underserved communities in Houston, Texas and across the world.”

We love to see it! If you happen to want to see more of the ‘Savage’ rapper herself, she also just dropped a trailer for her new show with Snapchat.

Hot girl summer 2022 loading!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva: